Jokowi Visits Traditional Market in Yogyakarta

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    25 Juli 2018 17:38 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
National (En)
Jokowi Visits Traditional Market in Yogyakarta
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom/Lis Pratiwi)

Yogyakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited recently-renovated Kranggan traditional market in Gowongan, Jetis, Yogyakarta on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

During the visit, he inspected the buildings in the market complex. Besides that, he also took selfies with visitors and traders.

"We see the reality. Many people still go here," the former Jakarta governor said.

"Meaning, traditional markets are still attractive. However, they must be clean, hygienic and spacious," the media-savvy politician added.

According to him, the government has implemented programs to rehabilitate thousand of traditional markets. In addition, the current administration has also issued measures to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs).



(WAH)

