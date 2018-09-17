En
Burger
Jokowi, Ma'ruf to Hold Meeting with Their Campaign Team

M Sholahadhin Azhar    •    17 September 2018 16:52 WIB
Incumbent president Joko Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin (Photo:Antara/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'run Amin will hold a meeting with their presidential campaign team for the first time, PDI Perjuangan politician revealed Monday.

"That is the agenda. It is based on the invitation letter," PDI Perjuangan executive Eriko Sotarduga told reporters.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.

On August 9, Jokowi announced the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) supreme leader as his vice presidential candidate. On the next day, the they filed their candidacy for president and vice president.


(WAH)

