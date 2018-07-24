Govt Ensures Forest Fires Won't Hamper Asian Games

Jakarta: The Environment and Forestry Ministry has ensured that forest fires will not disturb the upcoming Asian Games.
The ministry has prepared a number of measures to prevent wildfires. It has carried out a series of operations to eradicate hotspots.
Spain's media said goodbye to superstar Cristiano Ronaldo while Italy's welcomed him on Friday after persistent reports th…
LeBron James is to join the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-year $154 million deal, his agents said Sunday, ending months of frenzied…
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi take centre stage as the World Cup shifts into high gear at the weekend with the start of the k…
World Cup holders Germany return home on Thursday desperately looking for answers following their historic exit, with head coach J…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
West Nusa Tenggara Governor Tuan Guru Bajang (TGB) Zainul Majdi may join the campaign team of President Joko "Jokowi" Wi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo reportedly met with PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan at the Bogor Palace this morning.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has finally picked his running mate in the 2019 presidential election. The former Jakarta…
The Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) carried out an operation in Bangil, Pasuruan, East Java on Monday, July 23, 2018…
Prabowo and SBY initially planned to hold a meeting earlier this month.
The South Jakarta District Court on Tuesday held the first hearing for the disbandment of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terror grou…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gathered leaders of his coalition parties at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Monday…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has followed all procedures when raiding Sukamiskin detention center, KPK deputy chief…
PKS will prioritize a coalition with Gerindra Party in the 2019 presidential election, PKS politician said Monday.