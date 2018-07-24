Govt Ensures Forest Fires Won't Hamper Asian Games

Jakarta: The Environment and Forestry Ministry has ensured that forest fires will not disturb the upcoming Asian Games.



The ministry has prepared a number of measures to prevent wildfires. It has carried out a series of operations to eradicate hotspots.

"We have been asked to improve the system. We have also been asked to strengthen the command center," said Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar in Jakarta on Tuesday.The multi-sport event will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most events. Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports."If we don't stay vigilant, we will face bigger problems," the minister warned.(WAH)