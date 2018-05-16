Govt Mulls Policies to Monitor ISIS Returnees

Jakarta: The central government is committed to formulate a number of policies to monitor hundreds of ISIS returnees.



Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko will met with a nuumber of high-ranking officials in the near future. He will propose a guideline for related law enforcement agencies.

"The National Police (Polri), State Intelligence Agency (BIN) and National Armed Forces," said the retired general at the Vice President' Office on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.President Joko "Jokowi" earlier urged the House of Representatives to pass the new Terrorism Law. He also instructed related authorities to hunt all terror suspects.On Sunday, a family carried out coordinated suicide bombing attacks at three separate churches in Surabaya. The attacks killed at least 18 people and injured more than 40 others.A day later, another family carried out similar suicide bombing attacks at a police station in Surabya. The attacks killed four perpretators and injured ten civilians and police officers.Earlier today, a number of men carried out a sword attack at a police station in Pekanbaru. The incident killed one police officer and injured few others.(WAH)