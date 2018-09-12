Jokowi's Coalition Wants to Hold Meeting with PBB Chairman

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition will send a representative to meet with Crescent Star Party (PBB) chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Perindo Party politician said Wednesday.
"If he doesn't want to join our coalition, we will fully respect his political stance," Perindo Party secretary general Ahmad Rofiq told reporters.
Newly-inaugurated West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil has prepared special programs to boost the economy of the province.
PDI Perjuangan politician Puan Maharani on Wednesday hinted businessman Erick Thohir may lead incumbent President Joko "Jokow…
Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Ma'ruf Amin's supporting parties will establish local teams in all provinces, Golkar Pa…
Golkar Party secretary general Lodewijk Fredrich on Tuesday confirmed that businessman Erick Thohir is being considered as incumbe…
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
The National Police is committed to increase the security ahead of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting in the holiday island of Bali…
PSI secretary general Raja Juli Antoni has hinted Papua Governor Lukas Enembe may join incumbent President Joko "Jokowi"…
The Jakarta Metro police reportedly needs at least eight thousand personnel to secure the upcoming Asian Para Games.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned PLN corporate planning director Syofvi Felienty Roekman as a witness in a…
Presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto gathered the leaders of his supporting parties at his home in South Jakarta on Friday.
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday officially appointed businessman Erick Tohar to lead his campaign tea…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited the family of former President Abdurrahman Wahid in Ciganjur, South Jakarta on Fr…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Muhammadiyah Youth head Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak at his office on Friday, September 7, 2018.
Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita on Friday met with Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) leaders to increase …