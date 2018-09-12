Jokowi's Coalition Wants to Hold Meeting with PBB Chairman

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition will send a representative to meet with Crescent Star Party (PBB) chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Perindo Party politician said Wednesday.



"If he doesn't want to join our coalition, we will fully respect his political stance," Perindo Party secretary general Ahmad Rofiq told reporters.

On August 9, Jokowi picked Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) supreme leader Ma'ruf Amin as his vice presidential candidate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)