En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Inspects Sudirman Sidewalks

Fachri Audhia Hafiez    •    02 Agustus 2018 19:17 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Inspects Sudirman Sidewalks
Jakarta will co-host the Asian Games in August-September 2018 (Photo:Medcom/Fachri)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the sidewalks on Sudirman street in South Jakarta on Thursday.

Jokowi checked newly revamped sidewalks in front of Meridien Hotel and Da Vinci Tower. He dicussed the condition of the sidewalk with Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono.

Baca juga
The 2018 Asian Games will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include It will include 462 events in 40 sports.

According to the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. In the meantime, Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0457 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv