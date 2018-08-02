Jokowi Inspects Sudirman Sidewalks

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the sidewalks on Sudirman street in South Jakarta on Thursday.



Jokowi checked newly revamped sidewalks in front of Meridien Hotel and Da Vinci Tower. He dicussed the condition of the sidewalk with Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono.

The 2018 Asian Games will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include It will include 462 events in 40 sports.According to the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. In the meantime, Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports.(WAH)