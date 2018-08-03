Govt Has Spent Rp566 Billion for IMF-World Bank Meeting: Luhut

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has spent around Rp566 billion to prepare for the upcoming IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting.



"It is still below the limit. It is way below the limit," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affair Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan at his office on Friday.

The meeting will will be staged in Nusa Dua, Bali on October 12-14. It will be attended by as many as 15 thousand participants from various countries.Authorities are ready to deploy thousands of personnel to guard the participants. They are also planning a number of measures to have secure meeting halls, hotels and other nearby public places."We will prepare around 13 thousand personnel. We will stay vigilant during the event," Bali Police head Inspector General Petrus R Golose told reporters.(WAH)