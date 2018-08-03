Govt Has Spent Rp566 Billion for IMF-World Bank Meeting: Luhut

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has spent around Rp566 billion to prepare for the upcoming IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting.
"It is still below the limit. It is way below the limit," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affair Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan at his office on Friday.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution expects a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.2-5.3 percent in the…
National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro is optimistic that Indonesia could be the global Islamic economy cente…
The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (Kadin) members have prepared a number of strategies to address the weakening rupiah.
The country has prepared various agreements to boost its halal product exports.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Produktivitas kerja seseorang dipengaruhi karakter.
The General Elections Commission (KPU) is ready to open the registraion of presidential candidates from August 4-10.
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Tanimbar Islands in Western Southeast Maluku regency on Friday, August 3, 2018.
The Indonesian government has completed all venues and facilities to hold the 2018 Asian Games.
The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) has prepared various programs to deradicalize Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) supporters.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the sidewalks on Sudirman street in South Jakarta on Thursday.
PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan on Thursday confirmed his party will hold a national work meeting next week.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition parties are still formulating the incumbent's campaign platform for t…
Gerindra Party politician M Taufik has revealed the party's chairman Prabowo Subianto may announce his running mate pick next …
Chief of Mission Commissioner General Syafruddin is ready to announce 350 Indonesian athletes that will compete in the 2018 Asian …