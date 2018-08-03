4 Hospitals Selected for Health Examination of Presidential Candidates

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) has selected four hospitals to check the health of presidential and vice presidential candidates.
"We have picked four hospitals namely Mintoharjo Navy Hospital, Cipto Mangunkusumo General Hospital, Gatot Subroto Army Central Hospital as well as Eswan Antariksa Air Force Hospital," said KPU chairman Arief Budiman at the KPU building, Jl Imam Bonjol, Central Jakarta on Friday, August 3, 2018.
