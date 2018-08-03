4 Hospitals Selected for Health Examination of Presidential Candidates

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) has selected four hospitals to check the health of presidential and vice presidential candidates.



"We have picked four hospitals namely Mintoharjo Navy Hospital, Cipto Mangunkusumo General Hospital, Gatot Subroto Army Central Hospital as well as Eswan Antariksa Air Force Hospital," said KPU chairman Arief Budiman at the KPU building, Jl Imam Bonjol, Central Jakarta on Friday, August 3, 2018.

"We just need to confirm the readiness of the selected hospitals," the KPU leader added.KPU will open the registration of presidential and vice presidential candidates from August 4 until August 10. The agency will check the health of the candidates sometime between August 5 and August 13.Indonesia will hold the first-ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect their president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)