Puan Hints Erick Thohir Could Lead Jokowi's Success Team

Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan politician Puan Maharani on Wednesday hinted businessman Erick Thohir may lead incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team.



"You know more than me. Just wait and see," the coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs said.

"We want to make the announcement as soon as possible. We don't want to disturb President Jokowi's busy schedule," she added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.The influential businessman cofounded the Mahaka group in 1992. The 48-year-old man revently served as the chairman of the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC).(WAH)