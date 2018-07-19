5.8 Magnitude Quake Shakes Malang

Jakarta: A 5.8 magnitude quake shook Malang, East Java at around 07:23 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
With a depth of around 10 km below the surface, the epicenter was located 9.69 south latitude and 112.8 east longitude or 161 km southeast of Malang regency. According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the quake did not trigger tsunami warnings.
