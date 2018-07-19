En
5.8 Magnitude Quake Shakes Malang

Siti Yona Hukmana    •    19 Juli 2018 20:57 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom)

Jakarta: A 5.8 magnitude quake shook Malang, East Java at around 07:23 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

With a depth of around 10 km below the surface, the epicenter was located 9.69 south latitude and 112.8 east longitude or 161 km southeast of Malang regency. According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the quake did not trigger tsunami warnings.

There are no reports of any damage or casualties yet. Earthquakes are very common in the Indonesian archipelago.

East Java province recorded 15 strong quakes throughout 2016. The number decreased to eight  in 2017.


(WAH)

