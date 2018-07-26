199 Ex-Corruption Convicts Have Applied to be DPRD Member Candidates: Bawaslu

Jakarta: The Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu) has detected hundreds of former corruption convicts who applied to be Regional Representative Council (DPRD) member candidates.



"There are at least 199 former corruption convicts in various levels," Bawaslu commissioner Mochamad Afifuddin told reporters on Thursday.

"30 of them at the province level. 148 of them at the regency level. 21 of them at the city level," the Bawaslu commissioner added.According to the agency, at the province level, the cases are mostly found in Jambi (9), Bengkulu (4) Southeast Sulawesi (3), Riau islands (3) and riau (2).In the meantime, at the regency level, the cases are mostly found in Buol (6), Katingan (6), Kapuas (5), Belitung (4) and Trenggalek (4).Lastly, at the city level, the cases are mostly found in lamongan (4), Pagar Alam (3), Cilegon (2), Gorontalo (2) and Kupang (2).(WAH)