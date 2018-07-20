Prabowo to Talk about AHY with SBY

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) are scheduled to meet on July 24. The two political leaders are expected to discuss various politicial issues.



Prabowo is still formulating his coaltion of parties in the upcoming presidential election. he is reportedly considering Democratic Party joint task command head Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) as one of his vice presidential candidates.

"We want to hear about AHY. We want to know his competency," said Gerindra Party politician Ahmad Riza Patria at Parliament Complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Friday, July 20, 2018.Prabowo and SBY initially planned to hold a meeting earlier this month. They then postponed the plan due to SBY's ill health.According to Demoratic Party officials, SBY suffered exhaustion after visiting Pacitan and Yogyakarta some time ago. the retired general is currently on bed rest at Gatot Subroto Army Hospital in central Jakarta.(WAH)