Prabowo to Talk about AHY with SBY

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) are scheduled to meet on July 24. The two political leaders are expected to discuss various politicial issues.
Prabowo is still formulating his coaltion of parties in the upcoming presidential election. he is reportedly considering Democratic Party joint task command head Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) as one of his vice presidential candidates.
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) on Wednesday postponed a meeting with main opposition leader Prabowo Subi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has permitted his spokesman Johan Budi Sapto Prabowo to run in the 2019 legislative elect…
One of the PKS founders Yusuf Supendi has joined PDI Perjuangan to run in the 2019 legislative election.
NasDem Party secretary general Johnny G Plate is confident his party could be able to pass the four percent parliamentary threshol…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has gathered several members of the Working Cabinet to disc…
Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin is ready to become President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running …
Another body was found in the second day of search operation in the water off Puger, Jember, East Java, bringing the death t…
State Electricity Company (PLN) president director Sofyan Basir was summoned by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Fri…
A 5.8 magnitude quake shook Malang, East Java at around 07:23 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Another body was found after a fishing boat sank near Plawangan Puger beach, Jember, East Java on Thursday, July 19, 2018, bringin…
The National Police has investigated as many as 27 cases of fake news since the beginning of 2018.
Police are still hunting unknown perpetrators who threw two molotov cocktails at the house of PKS politician Mardani Ali Sera.
At least five people were killed after a fishing boat sank near Puger, Jember, East Java on Thursday, July 19, 2018.