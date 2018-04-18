Officials Instructed to Implement Single Submission System

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed national and local officials to implement the online single submission system.



"The system must be easily operated. It must be user friendly," said the PDI Perjuangan politician at the Bogor Palace on Wednesday afternoon.

"If we already have the system, all of them should apply this system," he added.The government has issued series of economic policy packages in the past few years. The country has climbed 19 points from 91st to 72nd in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index 2018."I have warned ministries, provinces, cities and regencies to eradicate complicated regulations. I once again ask them to do deregulation measures," he added.(WAH)