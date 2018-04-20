Helicopter Falls at Industrial Area in Morowali

Jakarta: A man was killed after a helicopter crash at an industrial area in Bohodapi, Morowali, Central Sulawesi on Friday, April 20, 2018.



"The victim is a worker who was hit by the falling helicopter," Morowali Police chief Adjunct Senior Commissioner told Metro TV by phone.

The helicopter crashed at around 09:35 AM Central Indonesia Time (WITA). The incident occurred near the helipad.The helicopter brought six passengers and two crew. All of them only suffered light injuries.Here are the names of the crew and passengers:1. Rudi (Pilot)2. Deliati Hasiolan Gulo3. Xi Lai Wang4. Yan Yun5. Di Yi Fei6. Guan Kejang7. Zhao Yipu8. Di Gui.(WAH)