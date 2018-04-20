En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Helicopter Falls at Industrial Area in Morowali

   •    20 April 2018 13:59 WIB
transportation (en)
En National (En)
Helicopter Falls at Industrial Area in Morowali
The crash occurs at the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park in Morowali regency. (Photo:doc)

Jakarta: A man was killed after a helicopter crash at an industrial area in Bohodapi, Morowali, Central Sulawesi on Friday, April 20, 2018.

"The victim is a worker who was hit by the falling helicopter," Morowali Police chief Adjunct Senior Commissioner told Metro TV by phone.

Baca juga
The helicopter crashed at around 09:35 AM Central Indonesia Time (WITA). The incident occurred near the helipad.

The helicopter brought six passengers and two crew. All of them only suffered light injuries. 

Here are the names of the crew and passengers:

1. Rudi (Pilot)
2. Deliati Hasiolan Gulo
3. Xi Lai Wang
4. Yan Yun
5. Di Yi Fei
6. Guan Kejang
7. Zhao Yipu
8. Di Gui.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 1.2769 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv