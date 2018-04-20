Helicopter Falls at Industrial Area in Morowali

Jakarta: A man was killed after a helicopter crash at an industrial area in Bohodapi, Morowali, Central Sulawesi on Friday, April 20, 2018.
"The victim is a worker who was hit by the falling helicopter," Morowali Police chief Adjunct Senior Commissioner told Metro TV by phone.
Thousands of online taxi drivers staged another demonstration in front of the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta on Wednesday …
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has admitted that the government may complete the Jakarta-Bandu…
American Airlines reported a dip in fourth-quarter profits Thursday due to higher costs as it projected stronger-than-expected 201…
Region-owned construction company PT Jakarta Propertindo (Jakpro) will complete the Rawamangun-Velodrome Light Rail Transit (LRT) …
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan is confident the city's mass rapid transit (MRT) project will be completed on schedule.
Mercedes-Benz said Monday it had defended its top spot as the world's biggest luxury carmaker in 2017, with a surge in sales, …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is optimistic that the Kertajati Airport will be fully operational by mid-2018.
The Transportation Ministry recorded 2,379,309 air travelers during Christmas holidays, an increase of 7.2 percent compared to the…
State-owned railway operator Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) officially operated Soekarno-Hatta Airport Rail Link on Tuesday morning.
Indonesian Foreign Ministry director general for Asia, Pacific and Africa Desra Percaya and Japanese Ambassador in Indonesia Masaf…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
As many as 112 people have died from alcohol poisoning after drinking bootleg liquor, National Police deputy chief Comr. Gen. Syaf…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed national and local officials to implement the online single submission sys…
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has urged religious leaders to prevent horizontal conflicts ahead of upcoming el…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the Kertajati International Airport project in Majalengka, West Java on Tuesday…
The House of Representatives Commission I overseing information, defense, foreign and political affairs is to summon Facebook Indo…
Coordinating Minister for Martime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has announced that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo…
The government will ready more free buses for holidaymakers during the Eid al-Fitr exodus to reduce road accidents.
NTT has offered investment opportunities in salt and seaweed production during a trilateral meeting involving Indonesia, Australia…
World Bank has predicted that Indonesia's economy would grow 5.3 percent this year, more conservative than 5.4 percent growth …
At the UCLG ASPAC meeting, the Surabaya mayor had the opportunity to promote the potential of Surabaya city for intercity cooperat…