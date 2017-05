All Citizens Have Equal Rights: Jokowi

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" met with a number of interfaith leaders at the Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.



Jokowi talked about interfaith relations. He mentioned that all citizens have same rights and obligations.

Jokowi also talked about current national issues. He underlined that all citizens should respect laws and regulations."All citizens are equal before the law," Jokowi said.The meeting was attended by Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Said Aqil Siradj, Muhammadiyah chairman Haedar Nasir and Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin.The meeting was also attended by Indonesian Church Association (PGI) chairman henriette hutabarat, Indonesian Episcopal Coneference (KWI) chairman Ignatius Suharyo, Indonesian Buddhist Council (Walubi) chairman Siti Hartati Murdaya and Indonesian Confucian Supreme Council (Matakin) chairman Uung Sendana.(WAH)