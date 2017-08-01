En
Indonesia's Inflation Reaches 0.22 Percent in July 2017

JCI Down 0.612%

Govt Imports 75000 Tons of Salt

Jokowi Urges SOEs to Fulfill Local Content Requirements

JCI Drops 12 Points in First Session

Kalla Meets With BPKH Supervision Board

Dheri Agriesta    •    01 Agustus 2017 18:40 WIB
Vice President Jusuf Kalla (Photo: MTVN/Dheri Agriesta)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla received the Hajj Fund Management Agency (BPKH) supervision Board at the VIce President's Office on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

During the meeting, BPKH was advised to manage Hajj funds properly. It was encouraged to finance infrastructures projects in the country.

"This is the main interest of the Muslim community" Kalla said.

According to the law, Hajj funds should be managed using Islamic financial principles. They should be placed in profitable projects.

BPKH supervision board were selected by the House of Representatives earlier this year. They were inaugurated by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo last month.


