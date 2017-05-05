En
Around 200 Inmates Escape from Prison in Pekanbaru

Anwar Sadat Guna    •    05 Mei 2017 16:55 WIB
law enforcement
En National (En)
(Photo: doc)

Metrotvnews.com, Pekanbaru: Around 200 inmates escaped from Sialang Bungkuk Prison in Pekanbaru, Riau on Friday, May 5, 2017.

The inmates escaped after the Friday prayer. The inmates broke the side door.

"Around 200 inmates escaped the prison," Riau Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Guntur Aryo Tejo said.

"We are still chasing the inmates," he added.

Authorities have caught around 70 inmates. Authorities have combed residential and plantation areas.


(WAH)

