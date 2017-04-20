Prosecutors Demand Two Years of Probation for Ahok

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Prosecutors demanded a one year prison termin with a two year probation period for Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama in a blasphemy trial on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
"We request one year in prison with two years of probation," state prosecutor Ali Mukartono said.
