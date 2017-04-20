Prosecutors Demand Two Years of Probation for Ahok

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Prosecutors demanded a one year prison termin with a two year probation period for Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama in a blasphemy trial on Thursday, April 20, 2017.



"We request one year in prison with two years of probation," state prosecutor Ali Mukartono said.

The former East Belitung regent was only charged with Article 156 of the Criminal Code which carries a maximum sanction of four years in prison.The former lawmaker was not charged with Article 156a of the Criminal Code which carries a maximum sanction of five years in prison.The blasphemy trial will resume on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.(WAH)