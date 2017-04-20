En
Australia Toughens Up Citizenship Test

Australia Toughens Up Citizenship Test

Venezuela Opposition Vows Fresh Protests Despite Deaths

Venezuela Opposition Vows Fresh Protests Despite Deaths

Anies Meets Ahok, Discusses Reconciliation

Anies Meets Ahok, Discusses Reconciliation

Prosecutors Demand Two Years of Probation for Ahok

Prosecutors Demand Two Years of Probation for Ahok

Prosecutors Demand Two Years of Probation for Ahok

Ilham wibowo    •    20 April 2017 13:18 WIB
governor basuki tjahaja purnama
En National (En)
Prosecutors Demand Two Years of Probation for Ahok
Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama (Photo: MI/Arya Manggala)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Prosecutors demanded a one year prison termin with a two year probation period for Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama in a blasphemy trial on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

"We request one year in prison with two years of probation," state prosecutor Ali Mukartono said.

The former East Belitung regent was only charged with Article 156 of the Criminal Code  which carries a maximum sanction of four years in prison.

The former lawmaker was not charged with Article 156a of the Criminal Code which carries a maximum sanction of five years in prison.

The blasphemy trial will resume on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.


(WAH)

