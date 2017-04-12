En
Lawmakers Question Travel Ban Against Setya Novanto

M Rodhi Aulia    •    12 April 2017 14:58 WIB
corruption
En National (En)
Lawmakers Question Travel Ban Against Setya Novanto
Fahri Hamzah (Photo:MI/Bary Fatahilah)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Lawmakers have criticized the travel ban against the Speaker of Parliament Setya Novanto.

The travel ban was approved by the Immigration Directorate General on Monday night. It was requested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) earlier this week.

Lawmakers will investigate the travel ban. They will summon the Immigration Directorate General and KPK.

"They should follow laws and regulations," the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Fahri Hamzah said here on Wednesday.

Novanto was mentioned in the e-ID corruption trial. He was allegedly involved in the e-ID procurement project.


(WAH)

