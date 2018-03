224 Kampongs in Asmat will be Relocated to Accessible Areas

Bali: The government has planned to relocate 224 kampongs in Papua's district of Asmat to more accessible areas for health services, the Health Minister said here on Thursday.



"The current locations are very far and takes 10 hours on speedboat," Nila Farid Moeloek said on the sideline of a campaign on Japanese Enchepalitis (JE) vaccination.



The authority, she stated, has overcome the measles epidemic and malnutrition in the region, and it would now focus on local culture and environment.



With the current environment, where people build their houses above swamps and estuaries, diseases could be transmitted easily, she continued.



"When the high tide comes, swamp water would enter their houses, carrying along bacteria," she noted.



Food availability has become another problem, as local residents only consume tubers planted in their surroundings.



On JE immunization, the minister remarked that it is aimed at preventing encephalitis and increasing specific immunity against JE virus.



"Today, we will start the campaign of JE immunization across Bali Province. This campaign will run for two months targeting 9 months to 15-year old children," she revealed.



The campaign would be conducted in several locations, including public schools. (Antara)

(FJR)