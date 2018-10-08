Govt Has Disbursed Rp2.1 Trillion for NTB, Central Sulawesi: Sri Mulyani

Lombok: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Monday said the government has disbursed Rp2.1 trillion in aid to support the victims of recent earthquakes in Central Sulawesi and West Nusa Tenggara (NTB).



"The government has disbursed Rp2.1 trillion in aid," IMF Press Center quoted the former World Bank Managing director as saying.

According to reports, the management and staff of IMF will donate Rp2 billion for the quake-affected regions. They will distribute the aid through the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) and a number of non-governmental organizations."In addition, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut B. Panjaitan will also make donation under the Lombok Disaster Relief Efforts scheme through the East Java branch of Nahdlatul Ulama Muslim organization (PWNU) amounting to Rp500 million," said the organizing committee of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in a press release received by Medcom.id."In the meantime, Governor of central bank Bank Indonesia (BI) Perry Warjiyo is also set donation under the scheme of Bank Indonesia Social Program amounting to Rp500 million for the rehabilitation of five mosques and two school buildings in Lombok Barat, Lombok Utara, and West Nusa Tenggara capital city of Mataram," it said.This year's IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings will be held in the holiday island of Bali on October 8-14. It will be attended by around 34 thousand participants representing governments, international organizations, media and civil society groups.(WAH)