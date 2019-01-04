Ma'ruf Confident Ahead of First Presidential Debate

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'rum Amin has said that he is ready to attend his first presidential election debate.



"I have never paricipated in such debate. I don't have any problem with that," the influential cleric told reporters on Friday, January 4, 2018.

The first presidential debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. Candidates will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism."I should learn about the issues. I should also prepare my mind," the Nahdlatul Ulama cleric added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.In order to run for presidency, the incumbent has gathered support from PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. In the meantime, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto has received support from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.(WAH)