House Speaker Calls for Firm Action against Armed Group in Nduga

Jakarta: House of Reprsentatives Bambang Soesatyo has encouraged the government to take firm action against an armed group that reportedly killed construction workers in the Papuan regency of Nduga.
"Of course we should promote human rights. But we should also maintain security and stability," the Golkar Party politician told reporters on Wednesday.
Authorities have evacuated the bodies of 16 construction workers who were killed by an armed criminal group in the Papuan region o…
National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal has reiterated that the law enforcement agency will take firm action…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has reiterated that the government will continue the Trans-Papua highway project despite …
The National Police has confirmed that at least 20 people were killed after a shooting incident targeting a bridge construction pr…
Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu has claimed that the Free Papua Movement (OPM) was behind the shooting incident in Nduga regenc…