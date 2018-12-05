House Speaker Calls for Firm Action against Armed Group in Nduga

Jakarta: House of Reprsentatives Bambang Soesatyo has encouraged the government to take firm action against an armed group that reportedly killed construction workers in the Papuan regency of Nduga.



"Of course we should promote human rights. But we should also maintain security and stability," the Golkar Party politician told reporters on Wednesday.

"This issue should not be understimated. It should be immediately resolved," he added.Last week, an armed group attacked a bridge construction project in Nduga regency. The group allegedly shot dead as many as 31 workers.According to the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry, the bridge is part of Trans-Papua highway. The project is located near Yigi and Aurak rivers."They can afford guns. They must be Free Papua Movement (OPM) members," Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu told reporters on Tuesday.(WAH)