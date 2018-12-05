En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

House Speaker Calls for Firm Action against Armed Group in Nduga

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    05 Desember 2018 12:58 WIB
terrorism (en)
En National (En)
House Speaker Calls for Firm Action against Armed Group in Nduga
House of Representatives speaker Bambang Soesatyo (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: House of Reprsentatives Bambang Soesatyo has encouraged the government to take firm action against an armed group that reportedly killed construction workers in the Papuan regency of Nduga.

"Of course we should promote human rights. But we should also maintain security and stability," the Golkar Party politician told reporters on Wednesday.

Baca juga
"This issue should not be understimated. It should be immediately resolved," he added.

Last week, an armed group attacked a bridge construction project in Nduga regency. The group allegedly shot dead as many as 31 workers.

According to the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry, the bridge is part of Trans-Papua highway. The project is located near Yigi and Aurak rivers.

"They can afford guns. They must be Free Papua Movement (OPM) members," Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu told reporters on Tuesday.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1595 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv