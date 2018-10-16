En
Burger

Officials Urged to Develop Disabled-Friendly Facilities

Officials Urged to Develop Disabled-Friendly Facilities

Officials Urged to Develop Disabled-Friendly Facilities

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    16 Oktober 2018 12:55 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Officials Urged to Develop Disabled-Friendly Facilities
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id/Achmad Zulfikar Fazli)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged local governments to develop public facilties that are disabled friendly.

"We want all provinces, cities and regencies to develop disabled-friendly public facilities," Jokowi told reporters on Tuesday.

"We hope all public spaces, public facilities and transportantion means can accommodate people with disabilities," Jokowi added.

This morning, The former Jakarta governor inspected public facilities in the Gelora Bung Karno sport complex. After the session, he said 80 percent of the public facilities are disabled friendly.

Earlier this month, The country hosted the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta and Bogor. During the games, It welcomed 2,762 Para athletes from 43 Asian nations.


(WAH)

