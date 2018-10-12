TNI Supports Post-Quake Relief Efforts in Sumenep

Jakarta: The National Armed Forces (TNI) has deployed its personnel to support relief efforts in the earthquake-devastated Sumenep regency.



"We decided to deploy our personnel. We want to help the victims," Military District Command 0827/Sumenep commander Lieutenant Colonel Ato Sudiatna told reporters on Friday.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck East Java province at 01.57 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Thursday. It killed at least three people and injured dozens others.With a depth of 10 km below the surface, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 61 km northeast of Situbondo. According to authorities, it was strongly felt in Sumenep and Situbondo."We will coordinate with the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency. We will verify any reports of damages and casualties," the military official added.(WAH)