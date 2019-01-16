En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

KPK Chairman Says He Won't Attend Presidential Debate

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    16 Januari 2019 16:59 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
KPK Chairman Says He Won't Attend Presidential Debate
KPK chairman Agus Rahardjo (Photo:MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chairman Agus Rahardjo has confirmed that KPK leaders will not participate in the first 2019 presidential election debate.

The first debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta tomorrow. It will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.

Baca juga
"We have informed KPU (the General Elections Commission). We cannot attend the first debate," Agus told reporters on Wednesday, January 16, 2018.

"We have to maintain our independence. We cannot participate in a politicial activity," Agus added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

KPK is an ad-hoc anti-corruption watchdog in Indonesia. It is considered as one of the most trustworthy government institutions by the Indonesian public.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2019, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0446 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv