KPK Chairman Says He Won't Attend Presidential Debate

Jakarta: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chairman Agus Rahardjo has confirmed that KPK leaders will not participate in the first 2019 presidential election debate.



The first debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta tomorrow. It will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.

"We have informed KPU (the General Elections Commission). We cannot attend the first debate," Agus told reporters on Wednesday, January 16, 2018."We have to maintain our independence. We cannot participate in a politicial activity," Agus added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.KPK is an ad-hoc anti-corruption watchdog in Indonesia. It is considered as one of the most trustworthy government institutions by the Indonesian public.(WAH)