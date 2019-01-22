En
Govt Reviews Release of Abu Bakar Baasyir

Siti Yona Hukmana    •    22 Januari 2019 12:50 WIB
law enforcement (en)
En National (En)
Jakarta Police Head Replaced
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI/Sumaryanto)

Jakarta: National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal has confirmed that National Police chief General Tito Karnaviation recently reshuffled a number of police officials.

According to an official document, National Police Education and Training Agency head Commissioner General Unggung Cahyono was appointed as the new National Police Intelligence and Security Agency head. Unggung was replaced by National Police Criminal Investigation Unit head Commisioner General Arief Sulistyanto.

Besides that, Jakarta Metro Police head Inspector General Idham Azis was picked as the new National Police Criminal Investigation Unit head. Idham was replaced by National Police budgeting and planning deputy Inspector General Gatot Eddy Pramono.

"It was true. It was a regular reshuffle," Iqbal told reporters on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.



(WAH)

