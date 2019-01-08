Former Home Minister Summoned as Witness by KPK

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) summoned Tuesday former Home Affairs Minister Gamawan Fauzi as a witness in an alleged graft case related to the construction of the Institute of Public Administration (IPDN) building in Riau province during the 2010 fiscal year.



Three suspects has been named in the graft case. They are former Home Affairs Ministry offical Dudy Jocom, PT Hutama Karya logistics division head Budi Rachmat Kurniawan and PT Hutama Karya senior manager Bambang Mustaqim.

"He was probed as a witness for suspect DJ," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters this morning.According to KPK, the three suspects allegedly enriched themselves and others. In addition, the estimated state losses in the alleged corruption reached Rp22 billion."I will explain the case later," the former minister told reporters before the questioning.(WAH)