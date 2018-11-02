PAN to Prepare Taufik Kurniawan's Replacement

Jakarta: National Mandate Party (PAN) is ready to remove House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan from his position after the Corruption Eradication Commision (KPK) named the influential lawmaker as suspect in an alleged bribery case.



"The strongest candidates are PAN Faction head Mulfachri Harahap as well as Commission I deputy head Hanafi Rais," PAN politician Dradjad Wibowo told reporters on Friday.

According to reports, Taufik allegedly accepted bribes amounting to Rp3.65 brillion from then Kebumen regent Mohammad Yahya Fuad. In return, he allocated Rp100 billion in DAK funds for the Kebumen regency administrationThe National Mandate Party (PAN) lawmaker was named as a suspect early this week. He was barred from travelling abroad last month.The Central Java-based politician oversees Commission XI on economy and finance and Budget Committee. He represents Central Java VII electoral district.(WAH)