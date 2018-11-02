PAN to Prepare Taufik Kurniawan's Replacement

Jakarta: National Mandate Party (PAN) is ready to remove House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan from his position after the Corruption Eradication Commision (KPK) named the influential lawmaker as suspect in an alleged bribery case.
"The strongest candidates are PAN Faction head Mulfachri Harahap as well as Commission I deputy head Hanafi Rais," PAN politician Dradjad Wibowo told reporters on Friday.
Gerindra Party vice chairman Fadli Zon on Thursday said that a PKS politician will fill the Jakarta deputy governor position. …
PKB secretary general Abdul Kadir Karding on Wednesday urged former President Abdurrahman Wahid's daughter Yenny Wahid to join…
The family of former President Abdurrahman Wahid on Wednesday officially announced their support for presidential candidate pair J…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has asked the Home Affairs Ministry to provide the latest population data.
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the National Tranportation Safety Committee (KNKT) to immediately reveal the ca…
The National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has received plane debris and passengers' belongings from the downed Lion …
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan as a suspect in …
The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has revealed that as many as 20 Indonesian cities are prone to floods.
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has scheduled a meeting with the representatives of the Boeing Company later this week.
The joint search and rescue team have prepared a crane barge to lift the wreckgae of Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the s…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced on Thursday that the October inflation rate stood at 0.28 percent.
The search and rescue team have retrieved a black box from Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the sea this week.
The Bangka Belitung provincial administration is committed to help family members of passengers of the downed Lion Air flight JT61…