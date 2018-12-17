KPK Questions Environment Ministry official over Riau-1 Power Plant Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned Environment and Forestry Ministry's director general of waste management, waste and hazardous toxic materials Rosa Vivien Sukmawati as a witness in a bribery case in relation to the construction of the Riau-1 Power Plant.



In July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited boss Johannes Budi Sutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta. A month later, KPK officials named Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as the third suspect in the graft case.

"He will be questioned as a witness for suspect IM," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said here on Monday.According to KPK, Eni allegedly received kickbacks amounting to Rp 6.25 billion from the businessman. In the mean time, Idrus reportedly masterminded the signing of the power purchase agreement between Blackgold Natural Resources Limited and PLN.Last week, Johannes was sentenced to two years and eight months in the graft case. In addition, the businessman was asked to pay fine of Rp150 million which could be replaced with three months in jail.(WAH)