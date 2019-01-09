Police Investigating Suspected Bombs Found at KPK Leaders' Houses

Jakarta: Authorities are investigating suspected bombs that were found at the homes of Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chairman Agus Rahardjo and deputy chairman Laode Muhammad Syarif.



Laode's home was thrown with a suspected molotov cocktail at around 05.30 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). Agus' home was thrown with a suspected pipe bomb around an hour later.

"We are still investigating incidents at Pak Agus and Pak Laode's homes. We have established a special team for the case," National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo told reporters on Wednesday.According to reports, police have collected several pieces of evidence from the crime scenes. Besides that, investigators also have gathered information form a number of witnesses."We are still studying the suspected times. We cannot yet confirm whether they are real bombs," the spokesperson said."The incidents didn't cause any damage or casualties," the police official added. (Vallentina Chelsy)(WAH)