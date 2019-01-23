En
Burger

Indonesia Raises Palestinian Issue at UN Security Council

Indonesia Raises Palestinian Issue at UN Security Council

Jokowi Receives Clerics from Banten

Jokowi Receives Clerics from Banten

Jokowi Receives Clerics from Banten

Damar Iradat    •    23 Januari 2019 13:11 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Receives Clerics from Banten
Cidahu Islamic boarding school leader Abuya Muhtadi Dimyathi (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received a number of Banten-based Muslim clerics at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta on Wednesday.

"I appreciate his performance. He has a good performance," Cidahu Islamic boarding school leader Abuya Muhtadi Dimyathi told reporters after the meeting.

"I urge Indonesian people to vote for Jokowi. I urge religious leaders to avoid hoaxes," he said.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

In order to run for presidency, President Jokowi is endorsed by PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. On the other hand, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto is supported by Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.


(WAH)

