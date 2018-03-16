En
Jokowi Must Take Leave During Election Campaign: KPU

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    16 Maret 2018 15:13 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Must Take Leave During Election Campaign: KPU
President Joko Widodo (Center) (Photo: Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Jakarta: Indonesia's General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Hidayat has reiterated the country's current president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo must take leave during the 2019 presidential election campaign.

"It is a must. That is the policy," said the KPU leader at his office on Friday afternoon.

According to the law, Jokowi cannot use government facilities during the campaign period. However, the PDIP politician will still receive protection from the Secret Service.

"Every candidate will receive protection. Current president and vice president will use their own SOP," he added.

Jokowi won against retired General Prabowo Subianto in the previous presidential race. The former furniture salesman got 53.15 percent votes at the time.


(WAH)

