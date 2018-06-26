Police to secure Conflict-Prone Regions ahead of Local Elections

Jakarta: The National Police has mapped five conflict-prone provinces ahead of the upcoming regional elections.
"They are North Sumatra, West Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua," said National Police spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto at his office on Tuesday.
The State Administrative Court (PTUN) has rejected Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia's (HTI) lawsuit to challenge the Law and Human Righ…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has instructed all regional police offices to prevent any security risks ahead of the…
Authorities have predicted around 25-30 thousand workers will join a May Day rally that will take place in front of the State Pala…
Authorities are still investigating the recent fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency.
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Chief of the National Defense Forces (TNI) Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto has reiterated TNI's neutrality in the simultaneous regional…
President Joko Widodo has received a delegation of Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the Merdeka Palace on Monday.
Radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman was on Friday sentenced to death for masterminding the 2018 Thamrin bombings that killed four civi…
The National Police has prepared its personnel to secure the upcoming simultaneous regional elections.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a runway construction project at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) in…
Police is planning to question the captain of KM Sinar Bangun ferry that sank in Lake Toba early this week.
The death toll has risen to three after KM Sinar Bangun ferry sank in Lake Toba early this week, authorities said Wednesday.
Authorities revealed that KM Sinar Bangun carried hundreds of passengers and dozens of motorbikes when the wooden vessel sank in L…
At least 56 people are still missing after a ferry accident in Lake Toba, North Sumatra yesterday afternoon.