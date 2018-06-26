Police to secure Conflict-Prone Regions ahead of Local Elections

Jakarta: The National Police has mapped five conflict-prone provinces ahead of the upcoming regional elections.



"They are North Sumatra, West Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua," said National Police spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto at his office on Tuesday.

The simultaneous local elections are to be held tomorrow. The votes are to be held in 17 provinces, 39 cities and 115 regencies.Police will deploy more than 170 thousand personnel to guard polling stations and other important places. They will also cooperate with other agencies to prevent any security threats."We have prepared enough resources to secure regions that have been assessed by authorities," he added.(WAH)