NTB Govt Requests More Aid to Boost Mitigation Activities in Lombok

Jakarta: The West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) provincial administration has asked for more funds to support mitigation activities in earthquake-devastated Lombok island.
"We received a letter from NTB Governor. He requested more aid from the central government and other provinces," said Home Affairs Ministry secretary general Hadi Prabowo in Jakarta on Tuesday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is planning another visit to Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara after new earthquakes hit the isl…
At least 10 people were killed after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the island of Lombok throughout Sunday.
Japan has donated Rp5 billion to help Lombok island residents impacted by recent magnitude 7.0 earthquake.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry to increase cement and steel supplies…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
The Jakarta Council will summon Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga to discuss his resignation, Jakarta Council Speaker Prasetio Edi Ma…
United Development Party (PPP) secretary general Asrul Sani has claimed active cabinet members could join incumbent President Joko…
At least 515 people have died from recent earthquakes which rocked Lombok island and its nearby regions in the past two months.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla (JK) visited the victims of recent earthquakes in Lombok island on Tuesday, August 22, 2018.
The central government has prepared various measures to tackle hotspots that threaten West Kalimantan residents.
Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin should step down from his position if he is elected as vice president, an M…
Palestine Olympic Committee chairman Jibril Mahmoud Muhammad Rajoub paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Wido…
Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instructed nearby regions to assist mitigation activities in earthquake-devastated Lombok …
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has reminded both presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs to register their camp…