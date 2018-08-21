NTB Govt Requests More Aid to Boost Mitigation Activities in Lombok

Jakarta: The West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) provincial administration has asked for more funds to support mitigation activities in earthquake-devastated Lombok island.



"We received a letter from NTB Governor. He requested more aid from the central government and other provinces," said Home Affairs Ministry secretary general Hadi Prabowo in Jakarta on Tuesday.

A series of powerful earthquakes have struck the island in the past few week. The earthquakes have killed at least 515 people in NTB and Bali."513 people are from West Nusa Tenggara province. The remaining two people are from Denpasar City," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho at his office today.The island was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake at 11.10 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Sunday. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 32 km northeast of East Lombok.The island was rocked by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake nearly 12 hours later. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 30 km northeast of East Lomnbok.(WAH)