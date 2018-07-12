En
Co-operative Sector Urged to Follow Technology Trends

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    12 Juli 2018 15:47 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Co-operative Sector Urged to Follow Technology Trends
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Antara/Widodo S Jusuf)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the National Co-operative Day celebration at ICE BSD, Tangerang, Banten on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

According to Jokowi, the cooperative sector contributed around 1.71 percent of the nation's GDP in 2014. the number increased to 3.99 percent of the nation's GDP in 2016.

"There is an improvement but that is not enough," the media-savvy politician said.

Jokowi urged co-operative associations to monitor the latest technology trends. He underlined the development of local tech start-ups.

"Everybody should observe these trends. This sector should embrace digital era," he added.

"Changes often come when we are still discussing the regulations. Changes often come when we are still planning the regulations. We should realize these changes. We must not trail behind the rest," he explained.


(WAH)

