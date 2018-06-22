Aman Abdurrahman Sentenced to Death

Jakarta: Radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman was on Friday sentenced to death for masterminding the 2018 Thamrin bombings that killed four civilians and injured dozens.
"Aman Abdurrahman aka Abu Sulaiman is proven guilty of committing a terror crime," said presiding judge Akhmad Jaini at the South Jakarta District Court building on Friday, June 22, 2018.
