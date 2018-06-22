Aman Abdurrahman Sentenced to Death

Jakarta: Radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman was on Friday sentenced to death for masterminding the 2018 Thamrin bombings that killed four civilians and injured dozens.



"Aman Abdurrahman aka Abu Sulaiman is proven guilty of committing a terror crime," said presiding judge Akhmad Jaini at the South Jakarta District Court building on Friday, June 22, 2018.

"The death sentence is given based on the evidence," he added.Aman is widely known as the founder of Jamaah Ansharud Daulah (JAD) terror network. He is also believed to be behind some other terror activities.Police deployed more hundreds of officers to guard the trial. They prohibited civilians -- except for court employees and journalists -- to enter the court compound."He personally doesn't want to appeal the decision," Aman's lawyer Asrudin Hatjani told reporters after the trial.(WAH)