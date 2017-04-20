En
Anies Meets Ahok, Discusses Reconciliation

Intan fauzi    •    20 April 2017 11:29 WIB
regional election
En National (En)
Anies Meets Ahok, Discusses Reconciliation
Incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and Jakarta governor candidate Anies Rasyid Baswedan (Photo:MTVN/Intan Fauzi)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama received Jakarta governor candidate Anies Rasyid Baswedan at the City Hall on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

"We discussed about government programs," Anies said.

"We also discussed about reconsiliation efforts," Anies added.

Quick count results showed that Anies won the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff a day earlier.

The quick count held by Populi Center showed Anies received 58.07 percent votes while Ahok received 41.93 percent votes.

The quick count held by Charta Politika showed Anies received 57.87 percent votes while Ahok received 42.13 percent votes.

The quick count held by Indo Barometer showed Anies received 58.50 percent votes while Ahok received 41.50 percent votes.


(WAH)

