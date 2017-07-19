Markus Nari Named As New Suspect in E-KTP Graft Case

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Wednesday named the Functional Group (Golkar) Party lawmaker Markus Nari as the latest suspect in the electronic identity card (E-KTP) graft case.



"House of Representatives member for 2009-2014 period MN," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.

KPK was named the Golkar Party lawmaker as the fifth suspect in the graft case. He was accused of enriching himself and others.Previously, KPK was named the Golkar Party politician as a suspect in a related case. He was accused of obstructing KPK's investigation."We have enough initial evidence," the KPK spokesman said.(WAH)