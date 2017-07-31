Jokowi, Police Chief Discuss Novel Baswedan's Case

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received National Police chief General Tito Karnavian at the Presidential Palace Complex in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Monday, July 31, 2017



Jokowi talked about an acid attack against the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator Novel Baswedan. He called for a quick investigation of the high-profile case.

"We cannot avoid obstacles during the process. We cannot find fingerprints in the crime scene," the National Police leader said."We will meet with KPK commissioners. We will formulate effective measures," he added.Novel was attacked by two unidentified men in April. He was treated at a Singapore hospital over the past few months.(WAH)