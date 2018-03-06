Indonesia Military and Police Counducted Joint Exercise

Jakarta: At least 4,250 joint personnel of Indonesian military and police conducted a joint exercise and fun walk at the military headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta in an effort to increase the synergy between the two institutions.



The exercise was also attended by National Military Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Army Chief (KSAD) General Mulyono, Navy Chief (KSAL) Admiral Ade Supandi and Police Chief General Tito Karnavian.



"The actualization of togetherness between Indonesian military and police should be realized in an attempt to build synergy and solidity through various activities, one of them through joint sports activities," Head of the TNI (National Military) Information Center, Major General Sabrar Fadhilah said here on Tuesday.



The activity is expected to increase physical fitness of Indonesian military and Police personnel, he said.



The TNI and police conducted sports coaching continuously to achieve fitness level. "The level of fitness is needed to support the success of main task's personnel," he said.



President Joko Widodo earlier expressed optimism that the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) and National Police (Polri) could maintain solidity The solidity has improved and apparent by the synergy between officers and enlisted personnel in conducting their duties.



Marshal Tjahjanto, who formerly also served as the Air Force chief of staff, had invited Chief of Police General Tito Karnavian, Army Chief (KSAD) General Mulyono, and Navy Chief (KSAL) Admiral Ade Supandi to take a test flight aboard the Sukhoi SU-30 MK 2 aircraft belonging to the Air Force (TNI AU), accompanied by a presentation of the brevet wings, an honorary aviator sign, to the Polri chief, KSAD, and KSAL.



Presentation of the brevet wings to the three leaders of the TNI and Police aimed to demonstrate the solidity of the two agencies. In fact, during the event to present the brevet wings, banners carrying the images of the TNI commander, KSAD, KSAL, and Kapolri and bearing the message of solidarity between the TNI and Police were put up at some places in Jakarta. (Antara)

