Airlangga to Lead Golkar until 2019

Jakarta: The newly-elected Golkar Party chairman Airlangga Hartarto will lead the influential political party until 2019.



Airlangga was officially elected as Golkar Party chairman during an extraordinary national congress this morning. He was earlier appointed as Golkar Party chairman during a plenary meeting this month.

"The term will expire in 2019. It can be extended until 2022," Golkar Party politician Dedi Mulyadi said.Previous Golkar Party chairman Setya Novanto was dismissed by the Golkar Party National Executive Board last week. He was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commision (KPK) last month."We will prepare the next agenda soon. The inauguration will be held in the evening" Airlangga said.(WAH)