Dozens Missing after Landslide in Brebes

Jakarta: Dozens are missing after a landslide in Pasirpanjang village in Salem, Brebes, Central Java on Thursday, February 22, 2018.



"14 people have been rescued," said the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a written statement on Thursday morning.

The landslide occurred at a land owned by PT Perhutani. It hit paddy fields below the hills."It followed the land surface and gravity," the BNPB spokesman added.An injured victim was brought to a hospital in Banyumas city. Other victims were treated at a health center in Pasirpanjang village.(WAH)