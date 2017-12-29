En
Police, KPK to Prevent Money Politics in Regional Elections

Arga sumantri    •    29 Desember 2017 20:24 WIB
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: The National Police (Polri) and Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) will strengthen inter-agency relations to prevent money politics ahead of the 2018 simultaneous regional elections.

"I have told the KPK leadership. We can establish a joint task force. Police will establish a special task force," said Polri chief General Tito Karnavian at the Polri head office on Friday afternoon.

"The Criminal Investigation Unit head will arrange the special task force. We will recruit idealist officers. We will provide enough funds," he added.

The team will map all regional elections to prevent money politics. They will prepare a number of measures to monitor politicians and officials.

"KPK has limited authorities. The team can give  supports,"he added.


(WAH)

