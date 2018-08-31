Minister Puan Leads Meeting on Lombok Reconstruction Plans

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani on Friday lead a ministerial level-meeting to dicuss the rehabilitaion and reconstruction of Lombok island.



"We should tackle the impacts of recent earthquakes in West Nusa Tenggara province," the PDI Perjuangan said.

Lombok island has experienced a series of devastating earthquakes in the past few weeks. The disaster has killed more than 500 people and injured thousands.The meeting was attended by Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Land and Spatial Planning Minister Sofyan Djalil, National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro and Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.It was also attended by Education and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy, Health Minister Nila Moeloek and West Nusa Tenggara Vice Governor Muhammad Amin."We will follow up rehabilitation and reconstruction plans of related ministries and agencies in this meeting," she added.(WAH)