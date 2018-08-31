Minister Puan Leads Meeting on Lombok Reconstruction Plans

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani on Friday lead a ministerial level-meeting to dicuss the rehabilitaion and reconstruction of Lombok island.
"We should tackle the impacts of recent earthquakes in West Nusa Tenggara province," the PDI Perjuangan said.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has signed a presidential instruction (Inpres) to boost relief efforts in earthquake-deva…
The West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) provincial administration has asked for more funds to support mitigation activities in earthquake-dev…
At least 515 people have died from recent earthquakes which rocked Lombok island and its nearby regions in the past two months.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla (JK) visited the victims of recent earthquakes in Lombok island on Tuesday, August 22, 2018.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Para ahli merekomendasikan ibu hamil untuk mengonsumsi 400 mcg asam folat perhari.
Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham has been officially detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) days after he was…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin on Friday said the pair want to appoint a lo…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chairman Agus Rahardjo on Friday said the anti-corruption watchdog may arrest the Riau…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday summoned Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as a suspect in a graft case r…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is still considering a number of names to become his campaign team leader, PDI Perjuangan…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is planning to once again summon PLN president director Sofyan Basir as a witness in a…
Authorities will deploy more than nine thousand personnel to secure the closing ceremony of the 18th Asian Games, National Police …
Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Ma'ruf Amin is formally non-active after the influential cleric was picked as incumbent P…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his main competitor Prabowo Subianto sit side-by-side when watching final m…