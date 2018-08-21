VP Kalla Visits Lombok, Meets Earhquake Victims

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla (JK) visited the victims of recent earthquakes in Lombok island on Tuesday, August 22, 2018.



"JK said that the damaged houses will be built by their owners. He explained that the home owners will be given enough money," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a written statement today.

Lombok island was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake at 11.10 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Sunday. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 32 km northeast of East Lombok.The holiday island was rocked by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake nearly 12 hours later. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 30 km northeast of East Lomnbok."At least 10 people were killed. Around 24 people were injured," said the BNPB spokesperson in a written statement yesterday.On August 5, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake killed at least 460 people in the holiday island. On July 29, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake killed at least 20 people and injured hundreds.(WAH)