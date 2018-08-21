VP Kalla Visits Lombok, Meets Earhquake Victims

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla (JK) visited the victims of recent earthquakes in Lombok island on Tuesday, August 22, 2018.
"JK said that the damaged houses will be built by their owners. He explained that the home owners will be given enough money," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a written statement today.
At least 10 people were killed after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the island of Lombok throughout Sunday.
Japan has donated Rp5 billion to help Lombok island residents impacted by recent magnitude 7.0 earthquake.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry to increase cement and steel supplies…
The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck the island of Lombok more than a week ago has risen to 436, the National D…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
At least 515 people have died from recent earthquakes which rocked Lombok island and its nearby regions in the past two months.
The central government has prepared various measures to tackle hotspots that threaten West Kalimantan residents.
Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin should step down from his position if he is elected as vice president, an M…
Palestine Olympic Committee chairman Jibril Mahmoud Muhammad Rajoub paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Wido…
Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instructed nearby regions to assist mitigation activities in earthquake-devastated Lombok …
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has reminded both presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs to register their camp…
The central government has prepared a presidential instruction (Inpres) to support disaster mitigation activities in the island of…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is planning another visit to Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara after new earthquakes hit the isl…
At least 10 people were killed after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the island of Lombok throughout Sunday.