VP Kalla Inspects Asian Games Venues

Dheri Agriesta    •    27 April 2018 14:54 WIB
activities of jusuf kalla (en)
En National (En)
The 2018 Asian Games will include 462 events in 40 sports. (Photo:Medcom.id/Dheri Agriesta)

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla is confident all Asian Games venues can be completed on schedule.

Kalla inspected a number of venues on Friday morning. He met with related officials during the tour.

"It is very promising," the Golkar Party politician told reporters at Marina Beach.

"We will see as soon as possible," the Buginese businessman added.

The multisport event will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.

The regional event will be attended by around 15 thousand athtelets from 45 countries. It will be supported by regions in West Java and Banten provinces.

 
(WAH)

