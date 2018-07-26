Law Ministry Appoints New Sukamiskin Warden

Jakarta: The Law and Human Rights Ministry's Directorate General of Corrections (DGC) has appointed Tanjung Gusta prison warden Tejo Harwanto to replace disgraced Sukamiskin warden Wahid Husen.



"We have inaugurated (new Sukamiskin prison warden). We have also inaugurated other officials," said DGC spokesperson Ade Kusmanto in Jakarta on Thursday.

Last week, Wahid was arrested in a sting operation in Sukamiskin prison. He was then named as a suspect in a bribery case.According to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Wahid allegedly received bribes from rich corruption inmates. He reportedly provided special treatments and perks for some of the inmates.During the raid, KPK investigators found various luxurious items inside some of the cells. The investigators also seized Rp102 million from the cells.(WAH)