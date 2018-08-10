RI's Current Account Deficit Widens to 3% in Q2 2018

Jakarta: Indonesia recorded a current account deficit of $8.0 billion (3.0% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2018, increasing from $5.7 billion (2.2% of GDP) in the previous quarter.
"Up to the first semester of 2018, the current account deficit was still within the safe threshold at 2.6% of PDB," said Bank Indonesia (BI) in a written statement on Friday, August 20, 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.15 percent in the second quarter of 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's economic team have checked he country's rice stock investory ahead of the dry s…
The Indonesian government has spent around Rp566 billion to prepare for the upcoming IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has warned that rising global oil prices could increase the prices of goods and services.
Sebuah penelitian menunjukkan, dua dari lima orang dewasa merasa lelah hampir sepanjang waktu.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
The National Disaster Migitation Agency (BNPB) today announced the confirmed deaths from Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in …
Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin met with PPP politicians at the PPP head office, Menteng, Central Jakarta o…
The Jakarta Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) should hold a voting to select Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno's replacemen…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has rescheduled his planned visit to earthquake-devasatated Lombok island.
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin are scheduled to take a health examination…
The West Nusa Tenggara provincial administration has decided to extend the emergency period in earthquake-devastated Lombok island…
Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno today filed their candidacy as president and vice president for …
Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno on Wednesday stepped down from his position before filing his candidacy as vice president.
Democratic Party deputy secretary general Andi Arief has confirmed his party will endorse presidential and vice presidential candi…