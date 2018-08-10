Prabowo-Sandiaga File Candidacy for 2019 Presidential Election

Jakarta: Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno today filed their candidacy as president and vice president for the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections.



The pair arrived at the General Elections Commission (KPU) head office after Friday prayers. They then submitted the required documents to KPU commissioners.

The pair have bagged political endorsements from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, as well as Berkarya Party. They also have gathered supports from various mass organizations.KPU will close the registration of presidential candidates at midnight. The independent agency will announce the official candidates in the next few weeks.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)