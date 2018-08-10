En
Burger

Most Popular

Democratic Party Endorses Prabowo-Sandiaga Pair

Democratic Party Endorses Prabowo-Sandiaga Pair

Sandiaga Steps Down as Jakarta Vice Governor

Sandiaga Steps Down as Jakarta Vice Governor

Jokowi Files Candidacy for Second Term

Jokowi Files Candidacy for Second Term

Prabowo-Sandiaga File Candidacy for 2019 Presidential Election

Prabowo-Sandiaga File Candidacy for 2019 Presidential Election

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Prabowo-Sandiaga File Candidacy for 2019 Presidential Election

   •    10 Agustus 2018 14:58 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Prabowo-Sandiaga File Candidacy for 2019 Presidential Election
KPU will close the registration of presidential candidates at midnight. (Photo:Medcom/Sholahadhin)

Jakarta: Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno today filed their candidacy as president and vice president for the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections.

The pair arrived at the General Elections Commission (KPU) head office after Friday prayers. They then submitted the required documents to KPU commissioners. 

Baca juga
The pair have bagged political endorsements from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, as well as Berkarya Party. They also have gathered supports from various mass organizations.

KPU will close the registration of presidential candidates at midnight. The independent agency will announce the official candidates in the next few weeks.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0442 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv